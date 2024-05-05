Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IVN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.17.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$19.06 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$9.89 and a twelve month high of C$20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). Analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In related news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.