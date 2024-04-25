Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,703 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

MPW stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

