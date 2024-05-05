Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, May 7th

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Klabin Stock Performance

Shares of Klabin stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Klabin has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Klabin will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

About Klabin

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.1157 dividend. This is a positive change from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Klabin’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.