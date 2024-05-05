Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares to Split on Tuesday, May 7th

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.
Shares of Klabin stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Klabin has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.
Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Klabin will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
