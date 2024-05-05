IB Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IBACU)

IB Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IBACU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, May 6th. IB Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During IB Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

IB Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. IB Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,711,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,001,000.

IB Acquisition Company Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

