Tyson Foods (TSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSN stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

