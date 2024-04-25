Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Financial Survey

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -3.35% 3.10% 2.56% C3is 32.33% 19.85% 13.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and C3is, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 2 0 2.67 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than C3is.

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and C3is’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $383.83 million 2.37 -$12.87 million ($0.31) -68.52 C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million N/A N/A

C3is has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of C3is shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats C3is on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About C3is

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

