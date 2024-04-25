Analyzing Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caravelle International Group and SEACOR Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.28 $12.23 million N/A N/A SEACOR Marine $279.51 million 1.23 -$9.31 million ($0.36) -34.72

Caravelle International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEACOR Marine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A SEACOR Marine -3.38% -2.52% -1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Caravelle International Group and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Caravelle International Group and SEACOR Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SEACOR Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

SEACOR Marine has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.10%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats Caravelle International Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

(Get Free Report)

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About SEACOR Marine

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 58 support vessels, of which 55 were owned or leased-in, and three were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third parties. It serves integrated national and international oil companies, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oil field service and construction companies, as well as offshore wind farm operators and offshore wind farm installation and maintenance companies. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.