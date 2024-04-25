Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,386. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $107.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

