Knuff & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 29.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 17.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.3% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $423.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,659. The company’s fifty day moving average is $455.47 and its 200 day moving average is $422.69. The company has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.