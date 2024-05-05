BNB Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, BNB has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $592.37 or 0.00925952 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $87.43 billion and $541.47 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,390 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

