BNB Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, BNB has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $592.37 or 0.00925952 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $87.43 billion and $541.47 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,587,390 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
