Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 387 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 241.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after acquiring an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,691,000 after purchasing an additional 110,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $461.40 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.14. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

