Head-To-Head Contrast: Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) vs. Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Bunker Hill Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $90,000.00 347.69 -$2.46 million $0.01 5.54 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.07) -1.39

Volatility & Risk

Avalon Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Bunker Hill Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avalon Advanced Materials and Bunker Hill Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials 1,728.81% -2.34% -2.25% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -26.02%

Summary

Avalon Advanced Materials beats Bunker Hill Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Separation Rapids Lithium Project consisting of nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

