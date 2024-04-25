Comparing LENZ Therapeutics (LENZ) & The Competition

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) is one of 289 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LENZ Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LENZ Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors 1431 4565 11942 206 2.60

LENZ Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 97.56%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 123.93%. Given LENZ Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENZ Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENZ Therapeutics N/A -33.12% -27.96% LENZ Therapeutics Competitors -4,499.00% -224.48% -45.27%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENZ Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENZ Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENZ Therapeutics N/A -$124.65 million -1.02 LENZ Therapeutics Competitors $546.11 million -$37.14 million 5.79

LENZ Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics. LENZ Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing aceclidine-based eye drop to enhance vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

