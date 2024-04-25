Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

