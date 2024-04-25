Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $110.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 33.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $2,256,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 11.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $71.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

