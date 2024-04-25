StockNews.com Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Sell

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

NYSE:PK opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

