Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Shares of LOT opened at $5.89 on Monday. Lotus Technology has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $170.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.07 million for the quarter.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.