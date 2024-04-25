Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.04 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $194.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average of $196.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

