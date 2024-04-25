Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

A number of research firms have commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $184.36 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $194.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

