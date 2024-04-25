Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,877 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

