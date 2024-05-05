Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $125.00.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.86.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

