The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 158,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 146,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after buying an additional 128,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

LSXMK opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,044,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,151,761.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,474,739 shares of company stock worth $183,064,288. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

