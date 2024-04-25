Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 25th (ACRV, ALGN, AMX, AMZN, APH, ARE, AS, ASGN, ASO, AVY)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 25th:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $370.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $16.60 to $17.20. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $198.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $137.00 to $132.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $104.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $230.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $213.00 to $215.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $325.00 to $300.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $83.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group from $96.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $98.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $73.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $90.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $84.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $80.00 to $85.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $78.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $100.00 to $99.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $222.00 to $226.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $2,850.00 to $3,200.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $129.00 to $107.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $84.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.50 to $4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $95.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $83.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $84.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $320.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $65.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $80.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $75.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $151.00 to $139.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $215.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $391.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $334.00 to $326.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $415.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $140.00 to $160.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $172.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $248.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $450.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $545.00 to $520.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $467.00 to $487.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $975.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $935.00 to $960.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $880.00 to $850.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $74.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $520.00 to $562.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $500.00 to $510.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $530.00 to $500.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $570.00 to $480.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $555.00 to $500.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $585.00 to $500.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $610.00 to $575.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $480.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $585.00 to $540.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $550.00 to $525.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $610.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $95.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $17.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $850.00 to $830.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $920.00 to $875.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $302.00 to $294.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target boosted by Argus from $175.00 to $182.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $169.00 to $192.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $154.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $202.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $241.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $98.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $125.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $116.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $5.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $132.00 to $131.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $69.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $145.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $26.00 to $28.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $22.50. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $510.00 to $455.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $159.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $621.00 to $620.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $650.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.60 to $3.40. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $98.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $96.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $190.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $147.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $165.00 to $180.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $184.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $460.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $3.00 to $2.10. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.