JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 1,710 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 249.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $523.36. 49,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,931. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

