iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,393. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

