JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 8,609 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 76,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 54,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 912,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 708,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,443,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $52.65.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

