JMG Financial Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.58. 27,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,572. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

