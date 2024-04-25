JMG Financial Group Ltd. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

