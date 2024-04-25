JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $876,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVE stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

