MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, April 29th

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXD opened at $2.79 on Thursday. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

