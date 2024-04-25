Wise (LON:WISE) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,123 ($13.87) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.08) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 896.20 ($11.07).
In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($310,147.63). In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($310,147.63). Also, insider Terri Duhon acquired 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,497.88 ($3,085.33). 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.
