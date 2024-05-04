3,313 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:APO traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,355. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

