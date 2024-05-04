SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $183,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,435,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,427,000 after acquiring an additional 135,249 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.26. 9,076,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.