Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4,657.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 422,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,512,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,122,000 after buying an additional 290,690 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.69.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

