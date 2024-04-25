Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$24.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.71.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ALS opened at C$20.97 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$16.11 and a 1 year high of C$22.40. The company has a market cap of C$981.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.14.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

