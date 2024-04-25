StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 1.3 %

BKSC stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

