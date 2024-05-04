First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 112.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE LOW opened at $232.13 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.52. The company has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

