Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

