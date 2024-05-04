Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
