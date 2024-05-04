Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 338,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 168,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $632.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

