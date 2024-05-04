Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Yum! Brands worth $114,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

YUM stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.25 and its 200 day moving average is $131.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

