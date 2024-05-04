Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,594. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alkermes by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,678 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Alkermes by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,344,000 after purchasing an additional 106,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,666,000 after buying an additional 90,219 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

