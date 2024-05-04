KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

KRMD stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

