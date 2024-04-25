Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the third quarter valued at about $825,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 374.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 184,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,511.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

