Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. Insperity also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.170-3.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insperity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $102.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $128.91.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

