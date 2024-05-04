Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.4 million. Entegris also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68 to $0.73 EPS.

Entegris Stock Up 4.1 %

ENTG stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

