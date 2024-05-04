Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.320-1.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.99 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

