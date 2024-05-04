Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.320-1.320 EPS.
Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.99 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
