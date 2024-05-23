iExec RLC Market Capitalization Tops $218.17 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 8% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $218.17 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00004456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,571.57 or 0.99904566 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011640 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00114417 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006765 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.25165885 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $12,797,535.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

