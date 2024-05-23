Mantle (MNT) One Day Volume Hits $85.14 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and $85.14 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,264,441,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.0511414 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $96,464,428.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

