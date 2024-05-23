ARAW Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.98 Billion (ARAW)

ARAW (ARAW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, ARAW has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001432 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $499.77 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.99331547 USD and is up 11.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $499.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

