Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) versus Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF) Financial Contrast

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Ontrak’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $196.12 million N/A $79.04 million N/A N/A Ontrak $12.74 million 0.73 -$27.92 million ($6.17) -0.05

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Ontrak.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -219.10% -657.19% -126.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Ontrak's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Cord Blood and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Ontrak 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ontrak has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,092.96%. Given Ontrak’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Ontrak shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ontrak shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

